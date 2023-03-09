ZEON Trading 30.4% Higher This Week (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $73.74 million and $64,966.04 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZEON

ZEON’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

Buying and Selling ZEON

