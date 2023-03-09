Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 4%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.95 and last traded at $35.18. 112,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 771,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $322,980.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $322,980.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $786,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,879 shares of company stock valued at $990,357 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

