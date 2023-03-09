Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 4%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.95 and last traded at $35.18. 112,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 771,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
