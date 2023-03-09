XYO (XYO) Market Cap Tops $65.88 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $65.88 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011126 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00037658 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00022609 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00225047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,071.23 or 1.00065894 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00528978 USD and is down -6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $1,317,739.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.