Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CMO Allen Yang Sells 4,069 Shares of Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CMO Allen Yang sold 4,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $127,847.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,470.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Allen Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of Xencor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00.

Xencor Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.63. Xencor had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Xencor’s revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XNCR. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,006,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,982,000 after acquiring an additional 83,291 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,561,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,467,000 after purchasing an additional 153,529 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,690,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,179 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,897,000 after purchasing an additional 279,080 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Stories

