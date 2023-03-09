Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat Sells 5,831 Shares

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $183,210.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,360.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 364.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 203.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

