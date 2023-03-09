Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat Sells 5,831 Shares

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $183,210.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,360.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ XNCR opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $38.20.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.
Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
