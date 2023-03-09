XDC Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $384.58 Million (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One XDC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XDC Network has a total market cap of $384.58 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XDC Network has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00426973 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,868.45 or 0.28860540 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000101 BTC.

XDC Network Coin Profile

XDC Network’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,820,552,559 coins. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

