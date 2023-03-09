Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Position Lowered by Bruce & Co. Inc.

Bruce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 372,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy comprises 6.6% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $23,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,565 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 512.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,039.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,145,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,568 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.68. The stock had a trading volume of 304,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,181. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.51%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

