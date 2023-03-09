Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of XELB opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.45. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Xcel Brands worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Brands

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

