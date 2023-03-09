Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 151,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.14% of Workday worth $53,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.72.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,814 shares of company stock worth $19,999,462. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $183.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of -127.42, a P/E/G ratio of 90.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $248.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

