Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Bank of America lowered Woori Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.92 to $31.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Woori Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WF opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. Woori Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $39.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woori Financial Group
About Woori Financial Group
Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
