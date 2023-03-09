Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Woori Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.92 to $31.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WF opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. Woori Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

About Woori Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,913,000 after acquiring an additional 85,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 42,388 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 224,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 42,138 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 67,537 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 1.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

