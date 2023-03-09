WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 526,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 432,210 shares.The stock last traded at $37.68 and had previously closed at $37.92.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 283.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 894,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,132,000 after buying an additional 661,471 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1,879.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 683,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 648,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,376,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after purchasing an additional 648,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,034,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,445,000 after purchasing an additional 556,170 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $12,053,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

