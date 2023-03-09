Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Shares Down 0.1%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $25.39. 32,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 16,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

About Wintrust Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:WTFCP Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 838,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,143,000.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

