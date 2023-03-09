Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPJ) Raises Dividend to $1.14 Per Share

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPJGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 1.143 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.10.

