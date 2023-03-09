Wells Fargo & Company Increases Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $52.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.

ALGM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $248.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock valued at $191,316,709. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

