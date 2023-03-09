Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD):

3/1/2023 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $19.40. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2023 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after purchasing an additional 525,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,161,000 after acquiring an additional 231,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,891,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,023,000 after purchasing an additional 197,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,919,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,769,000 after purchasing an additional 748,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

