Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 439.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,309 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,451,000 after purchasing an additional 195,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 140.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 130,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

WTS stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $175.52. 26,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.31 and a twelve month high of $181.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.25 and a 200-day moving average of $149.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

