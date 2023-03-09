Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.34

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.34 and last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

Want Want China Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79.

Want Want China Company Profile



Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

