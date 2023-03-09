Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,210 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,367 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walmart by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $83,317,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 261,281,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,103,845,197.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $83,317,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,281,265 shares in the company, valued at $36,103,845,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,981,423 shares of company stock worth $1,284,308,720 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.80. 622,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,745,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $371.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.