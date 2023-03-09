Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 764,902 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 764,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $107,583,466.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,384,230 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,341,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $83,317,703.70.

On Friday, March 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $162,367,743.44.

On Wednesday, March 1st, S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $4,613,633.20.

On Monday, February 27th, S Robson Walton sold 193,131 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $27,526,961.43.

On Thursday, February 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79.

On Friday, December 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $83,025,924.60.

On Monday, December 12th, S Robson Walton sold 859,856 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $126,682,584.48.

On Thursday, December 8th, S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $67,852,703.70.

Walmart Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,914,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,700. The company has a market capitalization of $372.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.91.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

