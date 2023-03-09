Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Trading 4.3% Higher

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.52. 13,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 434% from the average session volume of 2,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wajax to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

