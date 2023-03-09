Vulcan Forged PYR Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.08 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $83.96 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.09 or 0.00015167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011346 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00034733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00035926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022595 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004859 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00221780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,365.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.20669771 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $5,116,487.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

