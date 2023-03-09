VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Gap Down to $56.60

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.60, but opened at $50.94. VSE shares last traded at $48.08, with a volume of 32,808 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VSEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Stock Down 18.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.85.

VSE Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VSE by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in VSE by 32.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

(Get Rating)

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.