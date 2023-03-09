Volution Group (OTC:VLUTF) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Volution Group (OTC:VLUTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Volution Group Price Performance
Shares of VLUTF opened at $5.56 on Thursday. Volution Group has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56.
About Volution Group
