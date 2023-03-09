Volution Group (OTC:VLUTF) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Volution Group (OTC:VLUTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of VLUTF opened at $5.56 on Thursday. Volution Group has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

