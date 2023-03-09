Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. The company traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 55123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

COCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 685,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,516.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $101,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,148.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Liran purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 685,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,339,516.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Vita Coco Trading Up 5.2 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Vita Coco by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 681.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $969.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Vita Coco

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.