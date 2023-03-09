Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.34% from the company’s previous close.

VC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Visteon from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.21.

NASDAQ VC opened at $171.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.59. Visteon has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $171.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after acquiring an additional 834,079 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in Visteon by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,117,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,797,000 after purchasing an additional 465,712 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,453,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,169,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 436.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after buying an additional 276,419 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

