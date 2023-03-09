Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Visa by 635.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 114,212 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 14.0% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.45. The company had a trading volume of 863,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.65 and a 200-day moving average of $207.75. The firm has a market cap of $420.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

