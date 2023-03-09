Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ACV opened at $20.38 on Thursday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 14.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,645 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

