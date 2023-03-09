Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance
ACV opened at $20.38 on Thursday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39.
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
