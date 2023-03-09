Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance

NCV stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $5.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the third quarter worth $240,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

