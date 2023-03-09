Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance
NCV stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $5.11.
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
