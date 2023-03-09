Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Rating Reiterated by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VRDN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

VRDN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,532. The stock has a market cap of $834.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 17.35, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Barrett Katz sold 24,853 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $924,780.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Barrett Katz sold 24,853 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $924,780.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $440,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,373 shares of company stock worth $5,345,495 in the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

