VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,312,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,668 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.76% of VICI Properties worth $218,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at about $3,502,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 830,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

