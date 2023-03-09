Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Position Increased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,226 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,308,875,000 after buying an additional 105,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,657,000 after purchasing an additional 293,861 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,264,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,455,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,458,000 after purchasing an additional 195,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,977.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $101,767.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,805 shares in the company, valued at $16,330,301.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,977.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,162 shares of company stock worth $11,078,914 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $287.46. 152,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $233.01 and a twelve month high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.