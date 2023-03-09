Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,674 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 62,213 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $58,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. FMR LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after buying an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,253 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,563,000 after purchasing an additional 826,959 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 380,279 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $288.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,592. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $233.01 and a fifty-two week high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,977.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,977.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $101,767.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,330,301.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,162 shares of company stock worth $11,078,914 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.