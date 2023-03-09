Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading Up 4.5%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 1,485,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,611,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VTNR shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.34.

Vertex Energy Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,583,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,118,607.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,583,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,118,607.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $539,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,650,608 shares in the company, valued at $45,769,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 36,323 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 162,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

