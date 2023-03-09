Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CEO Sells $441,000.00 in Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $441,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,619.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
David Martin Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 27th, David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $427,250.00.
- On Friday, February 24th, David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $421,250.00.
Verra Mobility Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on VRRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 202.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 68.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth about $39,000.
About Verra Mobility
Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.
