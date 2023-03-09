Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) shot up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $133.40 and last traded at $133.07. 89,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 135,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 59.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

