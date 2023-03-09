Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) shot up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $133.40 and last traded at $133.07. 89,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 135,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.14.
Veritiv Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Veritiv Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritiv
Veritiv Company Profile
Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veritiv (VRTV)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.