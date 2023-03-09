Verge Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. Verge has a market capitalization of $46.62 million and $599,043.93 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,777.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00380722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.54 or 0.00663458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00084296 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.33 or 0.00538531 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009844 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,701,850 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

