Verasity Price Hits $0.0056 (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Verasity has a market cap of $57.60 million and $15.34 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000954 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

