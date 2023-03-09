VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $16.98. Approximately 36,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 58,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

VEON Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

About VEON

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62,633 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 85.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

