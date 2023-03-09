Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Shares Down 0.8%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39.20 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 39.20 ($0.47). Approximately 6,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 100,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.47).

Velocity Composites Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.02. The company has a market capitalization of £14.06 million, a P/E ratio of -970.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.85.

About Velocity Composites

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

