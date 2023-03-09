Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Director Sells $31,400.00 in Stock

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) Director Matthew Joseph Walters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 779,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,414.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Velo3D Stock Down 5.2 %
NYSE:VLD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.62 million, a P/E ratio of -96.63 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Velo3D, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $10.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLD. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Velo3D in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Velo3D from $4.80 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Velo3D from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Velo3D Company Profile
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
