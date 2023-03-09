Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Director Sells $31,400.00 in Stock

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) Director Matthew Joseph Walters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 779,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,414.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Velo3D Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE:VLD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.62 million, a P/E ratio of -96.63 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Velo3D, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLD. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Velo3D in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Velo3D from $4.80 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Velo3D from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Velo3D

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $19,306,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 3,327.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,363,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,619 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth about $1,502,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 29.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,615,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 827,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 322.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 653,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

