Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Raised by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

VBR stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.21. The company had a trading volume of 108,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,113. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.28. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

