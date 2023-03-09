Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Reduced by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $219.75. The company had a trading volume of 26,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,617. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.83. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

