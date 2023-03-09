Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 210,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,965,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Unionview LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.15. The company had a trading volume of 422,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,077. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

