Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 210,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Unionview LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.59. The stock had a trading volume of 439,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,681. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

