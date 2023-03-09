Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSV opened at $74.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average is $75.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

