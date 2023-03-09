Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Unionview LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 642,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,526,000 after acquiring an additional 21,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 517.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 117,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 98,671 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.53. 1,175,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average is $86.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

