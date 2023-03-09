Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.96. 228,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,156. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $83.61.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

