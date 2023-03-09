Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,073,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 522,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of KLA worth $3,956,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $387.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.44. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Barclays cut shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

