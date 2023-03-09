Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,088,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.40% of HCA Healthcare worth $3,324,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 934.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $251.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.52 and a 200-day moving average of $229.90. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on HCA shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.