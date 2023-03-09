Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.22 Billion Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,387,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.95% of Discover Financial Services worth $3,217,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $110.60 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.20.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

